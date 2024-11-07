Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. TD Cowen upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,234.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,157.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,086.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,239.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

