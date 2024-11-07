Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. CarMax’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

