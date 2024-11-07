Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 223 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DHR opened at $247.81 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.35 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.79 and its 200 day moving average is $260.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

