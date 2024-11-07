Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,646.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,317.00 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,568.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,571.31.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group will post 89.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

