Manta Network (MANTA) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Manta Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $268.80 million and $49.75 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,458,790 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 383,458,790.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.67272198 USD and is up 13.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $41,258,380.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

