Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 42 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 132.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $369.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $375.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.25 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.80.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, COO Chris Holzshu sold 8,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.21, for a total transaction of $2,855,989.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,821.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Holzshu sold 8,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.21, for a total value of $2,855,989.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,744,821.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,301,973. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

