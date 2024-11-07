Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 121 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 2.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $672,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 117.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock worth $3,515,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $416.97 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $233.57 and a one year high of $418.30. The company has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.19.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

