Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 5,276 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 109.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 33,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.23. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.