Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 361.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.38 per share, with a total value of $181,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,676.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.