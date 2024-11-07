Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in SentinelOne by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Wedbush upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

SentinelOne Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE S opened at $27.34 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.65.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $85,727.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,364.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $85,727.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,364.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,458,890. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

