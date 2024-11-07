Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corporación América Airports by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 293,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAAP opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

