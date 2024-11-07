Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 436.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.73.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $193.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -482.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average of $181.24. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

