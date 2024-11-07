Malaga Cove Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $515.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $269.49 and a one year high of $525.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

