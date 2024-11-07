Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 2,205 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 531.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366 in the last three months. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

