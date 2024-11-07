Maia Wealth LLC Sells 910 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

Maia Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC owned 1.02% of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter worth $1,291,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 5,078.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BATS XDQQ opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

