Maia Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Maia Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 32,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 968,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 74,532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 178,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 68,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

