Maia Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Maia Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $509,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 48,313 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.14 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

