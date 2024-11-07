Maia Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $994.35 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $610.38 and a twelve month high of $997.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.84 billion, a PE ratio of 154.64, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $905.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $809.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,181. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

