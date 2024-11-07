Maia Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $5,634,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 63,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 213,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,210,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

ABT opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $92.43 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

