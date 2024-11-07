Macquarie Reiterates Neutral Rating for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $245.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Shares of MAR opened at $276.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.69. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $277.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 207.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,896,000 after buying an additional 74,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

