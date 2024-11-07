M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $185.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.55 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 144,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after buying an additional 44,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,719,000 after buying an additional 39,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
