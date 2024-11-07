LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $86.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.36 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.