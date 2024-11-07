Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $17.78. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lyft shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 20,496,783 shares traded.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised shares of Lyft from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Lyft by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -114.88 and a beta of 2.04.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
