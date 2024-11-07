Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Trading 6.6% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $108.61 and last traded at $107.81. 145,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 840,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

