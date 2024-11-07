LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises approximately 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,779. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $53.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

