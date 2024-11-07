LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 77.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA opened at $153.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

