LGT Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $182.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.93.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

