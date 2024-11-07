LGT Financial Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NSA. Citigroup increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE NSA opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 130.99%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

