LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $651.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LGI Homes Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

