Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 28.27% from the stock’s previous close.

LMND has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. Lemonade has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $29.41.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $37,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,108.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,181,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 388.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

