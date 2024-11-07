Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 9,158 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in Humana by 115.4% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Shares of HUM opened at $288.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.24. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $527.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Humana’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

