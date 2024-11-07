Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 57,514 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,514 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.34% of Envista worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 69.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners raised Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

