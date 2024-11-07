Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 4,906 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 381,285 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,788 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,437,000 after acquiring an additional 140,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 377.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,464. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,221. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $709.23 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $401.31 and a twelve month high of $709.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $620.09 and a 200 day moving average of $567.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

