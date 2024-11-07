Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 44,661 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,661 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $77.02 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

