Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 23,511 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,511 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for approximately 1.5% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.35% of Ingredion worth $31,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 102.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Ingredion Trading Down 2.8 %

INGR stock opened at $150.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,374.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,709. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.