Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 14,622 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 1.07% of Chimera Investment worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.73. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $186.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

