Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.37% of Valley National Bancorp worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,722,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,537,000 after buying an additional 337,416 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 193.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,173,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 995.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,775,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,204 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,100,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 103.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 843,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 428,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $921.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.87 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

