Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Estimate for Bruker Earnings

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bruker in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of BRKR opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bruker has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Bruker by 127.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,666,000 after purchasing an additional 779,549 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,472,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 123.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after acquiring an additional 307,021 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Bruker by 78.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 260,363 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 333,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 241,959 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

