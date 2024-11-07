Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $200.28 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $161.54 and a 52 week high of $215.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average of $184.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.08). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $466.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot K. Fullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,362. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LANC. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

