Kyle Steven Brown Acquires 7,562 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $101,255.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,832 shares in the company, valued at $12,919,100.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kyle Steven Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $805.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 119.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

