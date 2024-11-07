Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $5.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.19. 44,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,202. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.25. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $219.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at $296,814,424.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

