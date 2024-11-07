Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 3,217 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $25,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $617.63. 32,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,252. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $444.14 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $545.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

