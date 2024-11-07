Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,201 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $34,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GD traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $306.13. 49,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $238.31 and a 12 month high of $313.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

