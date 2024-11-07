Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $495.17. The stock had a trading volume of 83,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.49 and its 200 day moving average is $474.78. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $382.12 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

