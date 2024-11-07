Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.48% of Korn Ferry worth $18,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Korn Ferry by 149.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,994. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,994. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 16,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,089.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,298.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

