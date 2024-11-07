Komodo (KMD) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.30 million and $1.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00058145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00031181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,559,825 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

