Kinovo (LON:KINO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.47% from the company’s previous close.

Kinovo Stock Performance

Kinovo stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,344. The firm has a market cap of £38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.75 and a beta of 1.04. Kinovo has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.

Kinovo Company Profile

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

