Kinovo (LON:KINO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.47% from the company’s previous close.
Kinovo Stock Performance
Kinovo stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,344. The firm has a market cap of £38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.75 and a beta of 1.04. Kinovo has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.
Kinovo Company Profile
