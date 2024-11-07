Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 71,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 271,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.