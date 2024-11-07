Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,623,000.

Shares of VCEB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,968 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

