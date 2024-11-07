Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 8,140 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,595,000 after acquiring an additional 75,969 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,670,000 after purchasing an additional 502,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,541. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

